Council postpones discussion of Citizens Tower renovation to July 13

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock City Council held a work session to discuss plans for the Citizens Tower renovation on Thursday.

Steve Massengale, chairman of the ad hoc facilities committee, discussed the council's guaranteed maximum price approach to the Citizens Tower Project.

Lee Lewis Construction is the contractor. Perkins and Will is the architect.

"We are working to arrive at a guaranteed maximum price. There is more work to be done to be sure the construction manager understands the entire scope of the project," Massengale said. "Not to our benefit to work in haste."

The Facilities Committee recommended that they postpone any discussion on GMP until the July 13 meeting.

City manager Atkinson said there were as many of three and sometimes six bids on each sub-contracted job.

"This is going to put us in a good place," Atkinson said.

"We know exactly how much money we have to work with and we're doing everything possible to bring the project within those funds," Massengale said.

Council had previously projected a summer 2017 start date.

