GWTBCA All Star Baseball Games in Lubbock Saturday

GWTBCA All Star Baseball Games in Lubbock Saturday

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The best of the best area baseball players will be in town Saturday as the Greater West Texas Baseball Coaches Association hold their annual all-star games at Lubbock Christian University's Hays Field.

The action starts Saturday at 11 a.m. with the TAPPS/4A/5A/6A All-Star baseball game. That will be followed at 2pm by the 1A/2A/3A All-Star game.

GWTBCA President Stephen Overstreet says the quality of baseball will be top notch this weekend.

"We're looking forward to it. We want to give these guys an opportunity to come out one more time and represent the communities from which they are from. Coach Blackwood at LCU has been generous enough to use the field. Looking forward to it, super excited. We are also going to give out about $2000 in scholarships to 4 individuals from around the area. We are going to give them $500 each. It's a great opportunity to come out and watch baseball. West Texas is very well represented. These kids do a great job. If you're looking for something to do Saturday morning, come out and watch some baseball. It's going to be a great day."

You can watch my Facebook Live interview with Coach Overstreet here: https://www.facebook.com/petechristykcbd/videos/1082472691883355/

Great baseball action involving the top baseball players from area schools starts 11am Saturday at Hays Field.

