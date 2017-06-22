Facebook post sparks clean up effort in Maxey Park

Pictures posted on the Lubbock Helping Lubbock Families Facebook group showing Maxey Park covered in trash brought the community together for a cleanup effort.

The post showed five different pictures of trash covering the park and lake area, asking for volunteers to come together to clean it up.

The Central Lubbock park is a popular spot for families.

Many voiced their frustrations with how dirty the park was. One Lubbock woman decided she would do her part in taking care of a park she visits often.

"Our kids shouldn't have to worry about coming and playing and having to move trash," Michele said.

Michele decided to create an event on Facebook, asking the community to come together on July 8 and help clean up the park.

"It lies on us, it lies on the city, it lies on everybody," Michele said.

But to Michele's surprise, the City of Lubbock had already beat her to it Thursday morning.

Workers were out at Maxey Park cleaning up trash and debris Thursday morning. City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation released a statement, saying:

"This a common scenario during the summer. When it rains, trash and debris are washed into the playa lakes. Parks Maintenance staff usually removes trash at parks in the afternoon when parks are used less due to the heat. County inmate crews and contractors assist in this effort.

The Parks Department welcomes any volunteer groups that wish to hold clean-ups in their neighborhood parks, as this is a major help to us and gets people involved in their neighborhoods.

Anyone who sees issues in parks is encouraged to call 806-775-2687 to report them.

We also ask patrons of parks to please dispose of their trash in the containers that are provided at every park.

We strive to provide clean, well-maintained parks for the citizens of Lubbock to enjoy."

Maxey Park is already looking better, but Michelle plans on finding more parks around Lubbock that need to be cleaned up.

Michele has created a new Facebook group called Lubbock Parks Clean Up Crew. Anyone who wants to help is asked to join the group.

