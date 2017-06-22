Facebook post sparks clean up effort in Maxey Park

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.
Three-judge federal appeals panel affirms that Wisconsin inmate featured in 'Making a Murderer' series was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.
