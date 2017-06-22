LISD Board of Trustees approves 1 percent raise for employees

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.
Three-judge federal appeals panel affirms that Wisconsin inmate featured in 'Making a Murderer' series was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.
