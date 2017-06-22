LISD Board of Trustees approves 1 percent raise for employees

Provided by LISD

At their board meeting today, the LISD Board of Trustees adopted a balanced budget of $222,391,794 for the 2017-18 fiscal year, a decrease of $17,136 as compared to FY 2016-17. The new fiscal year begins July 1, 2017.

Included in the budget was an average one percent pay raise for employees. The beginning salary for new teachers will remain at $43,000.Teachers will receive about $500 annually in additional salary. A one percent raise costs the district about $1.5 million. Also approved was authorization to provide a one-time lump sum payment to employees should additional monies become available through legislative action or an unexpected increase in revenue. Although the Texas House passed HB 21 which would have provided more than $4 million in additional revenue for Lubbock ISD, the House version of the bill failed to get support in both chambers of the State Legislature.

The Texas Legislature will meet in special session beginning July 18.