LISD Board of Trustees approves 1 percent raise for employees - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LISD Board of Trustees approves 1 percent raise for employees

(Source: LISD) (Source: LISD)

Provided by LISD

At their board meeting today, the LISD Board of Trustees adopted a balanced budget of $222,391,794 for the 2017-18 fiscal year, a decrease of $17,136 as compared to FY 2016-17. The new fiscal year begins July 1, 2017.

Included in the budget was an average one percent pay raise for employees. The beginning salary for new teachers will remain at $43,000.Teachers will receive about $500 annually in additional salary. A one percent raise costs the district about $1.5 million. Also approved was authorization to provide a one-time lump sum payment to employees should additional monies become available through legislative action or an unexpected increase in revenue. Although the Texas House passed HB 21 which would have provided more than $4 million in additional revenue for Lubbock ISD, the House version of the bill failed to get support in both chambers of the State Legislature.

The Texas Legislature will meet in special session beginning July 18.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

    Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

    Thursday, June 22 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-06-22 08:00:11 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:05:28 GMT

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

  • Parole denied for Manson follower Krenwinkel in California

    Parole denied for Manson follower Krenwinkel in California

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:10:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:05:17 GMT
    A parole hearing has resumed for convicted killer Patricia Krenwinkel, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, after officials investigated whether battered women's syndrome affected her state of mind at the time...
    A parole hearing has resumed for convicted killer Patricia Krenwinkel, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, after officials investigated whether battered women's syndrome affected her state of mind at the time of the notorious murders.

  • 76ers put future of The Process in No. 1 pick Fultz's hands

    76ers put future of The Process in No. 1 pick Fultz's hands

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:11:32 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:05:07 GMT

    The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

    The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

    •   
Powered by Frankly