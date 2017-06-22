Texas Tech Rodeo brings home national title under first year hea - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech Rodeo brings home national title under first year head coach

Texas Tech Rodeo National Championship (Source: Texas Tech Rodeo Association) Texas Tech Rodeo National Championship (Source: Texas Tech Rodeo Association)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

For the Texas Tech Rodeo team, the season started with hiring the youngest head coach in program history.

"I went all four years at Tech, and I was a part of the rodeo team and we had a little success," said Texas Tech Rodeo Coach Stetson Corman.

With that success comes early expectations.

"Tech should be one of the number one schools for rodeo in the country. We have the facilities, and we are in the right state to make that happen," Corman said.

They were able to do that in his first year, finishing the season ranked 6th in the nation and winning the national title in team roping, while making great strides on the women's side.

"We had a great outing up there. Kynzie Rae McNeill, she ended up fourth overall in the all-around. She also went in the goat-tying and the barrel racing. Then Cole Wheeler and Wesley Thorp were national champions in the team roping. So, we couldn't ask for any more," Corman said.

After winning a national title in year one, coach Corman says he is excited for what's to come in year two.

"I am excited, I am excited to see where the program is headed. I saw some of my ideas come out and some of them work. I see where we are headed, and I am excited about that. I think we all are out here at the equestrian center," Corman said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • 76ers put future of The Process in No. 1 pick Fultz's hands

    76ers put future of The Process in No. 1 pick Fultz's hands

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:11:32 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:05:07 GMT

    The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

    The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

  • Texas Tech Rodeo brings home national title under first year head coach

    Texas Tech Rodeo brings home national title under first year head coach

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:55:22 GMT
    Texas Tech Rodeo National Championship (Source: Texas Tech Rodeo Association)Texas Tech Rodeo National Championship (Source: Texas Tech Rodeo Association)

    For the Texas Tech Rodeo team, the season started with hiring the youngest head coach in program history.

    For the Texas Tech Rodeo team, the season started with hiring the youngest head coach in program history.

  • Lubbock Christian names new Head Girls Basketball Coach

    Lubbock Christian names new Head Girls Basketball Coach

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-06-14 03:48:56 GMT

    Lubbock Christian announces its next head girls' basketball coach, Matt Moore, from Dallas, Texas. Coach Moore was born in Midland, and is excited to return to West Texas and be a part of the great tradition of Lady Eagles basketball.  “Lubbock Christian has an outstanding reputation within the state, not just for excellence on the court, but for the quality and character of its students,” Moore said.

    Lubbock Christian announces its next head girls' basketball coach, Matt Moore, from Dallas, Texas. Coach Moore was born in Midland, and is excited to return to West Texas and be a part of the great tradition of Lady Eagles basketball.  “Lubbock Christian has an outstanding reputation within the state, not just for excellence on the court, but for the quality and character of its students,” Moore said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly