LCU announces 2017 Volleyball Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
Tickets for the Red Raiders annual football game with Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are now on sale.
LCU Volleyball Coach Jennifer Lawrence released the team's 2017 schedule on Thursday evening.
For the Texas Tech Rodeo team, the season started with hiring the youngest head coach in program history.
Lubbock Christian announces its next head girls' basketball coach, Matt Moore, from Dallas, Texas. Coach Moore was born in Midland, and is excited to return to West Texas and be a part of the great tradition of Lady Eagles basketball. “Lubbock Christian has an outstanding reputation within the state, not just for excellence on the court, but for the quality and character of its students,” Moore said.
