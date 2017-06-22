LCU announces 2017 Volleyball Schedule

LCU Volleyball Coach Jennifer Lawrence released the team's 2017 schedule on Thursday evening.

The Lady Chaps open the season Sept. 1 in Oregon on Labor Day weekend.

LCU serves up the home opener on Sept. 7 as Colorado Mesa comes to Lubbock.

Heartland Conference action starts Sept. 21 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The 26-match schedule includes 11 home contests.

LCU went 19-11 last season including going 10-2 at home.

