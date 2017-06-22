Tickets on sale for Red Raiders vs. Baylor at AT&T Stadium

It's called the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Shootout. Tickets for the Red Raiders annual football game with Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are now on sale.

This year the game is Nov. 11.

Tickets start at $30 and are $125 in other seating areas. For more information, contact the Texas Tech ticket office.

Texas Tech won 54-35 over Baylor last season at AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders open the 2017 season Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. hosting Eastern Washington.

