Food for Thought Report: 6.22 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 6.22

Food for Thought Report: 6.22

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations
Blue Box 1721 Parkway Dr. -
El Rico Elote (push cart) 1708 E. 49th -
Four Star Demos @ United #505 401 Slide -
Stripes #2254 403 Ave. Q -
Vandelia Church - SFP 2002 60th -
One Violation
Crown Point Health Suites (ruby) 6640 Iola 32
Two or More Violations
Crown Point Health Suites (emerald) 6640 Iola 32,42
Crown Point Health Suites (sapphire) 6640 Iola 32,42
Bryan's Steakhouse 1212 50th 2,45,46
Crown Point Health Suites (diamond) 6640 Iola 32,42,43
Home 2 Suites by Hilton 6004 Marsha Sharp 10,21,37
Rise N Shine Donuts 7803 University 18,32,39,42,43
Simply Decadent Bakery 5905 82nd 32,33,35,39,46
Stripes #5045 3401 98th 18,34,42,45,46
Stripes #2254 (Laredo Taco) 403 Ave. Q 2,18,33,35,42
United Fuel Express #553 4407 19th 28,31,41,42,45
E-Z Mart #696 6413 Frankford 10,34,37,42,45,46
Domino's Pizza 2113 50th 32,34,37,39,42,45
Stripes #5405 (Laredo Taco) 3401 98th 10,18,36,39,41,45
Burger King #3676 7006 University 32,34,37,39,40,42,45,46
Lone Star Oyster Bar (bar) 5116 58th 9,10,19,21,31,32,37,45
Subway #4142 4412 50th 2,9,10,19,32,42,45,46
Apple Tree Café & Bakery 3501 50th 18,32,34,36,37,39,42,43,45
East Point Market 1540 19th

3,10,14,21,22,29,

36,39,42,43,45,46
Wiley's BBQ 1805 Parkway Dr.

9,14,18,22,28,29,

32,35,39,42,43,45
El Charro 5011 I-27

9,18,22,28,29,31,32,33,

35,37,39,42,43,47
Lone Star Oyster Bar (restaurant) 5116 58th

2,3,9,10,19,21,28,32,

34,35,36,38,42,43,45
Cinco De Mayo 1636 13th

2,6,10,18,19,21,22,26,28,

29,32,33,34,37,39,45,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

Powered by Frankly