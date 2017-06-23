Red Raiders open 2018 football season vs. Ole Miss in Houston

Texas Tech will kick off the 2018 football season in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston against Ole Miss.

The last meeting between the two schools was in the 2009 Cotton Bowl.

The last trip to Houston for the Red Raiders was the 2015 Texas Bowl against LSU, a game that set a Texas Bowl record attendance of more than 71,000 fans.

Texas Tech will travel to Houston this upcoming season to visit the Cougars during their non-conference schedule.

"We’re excited to return to Houston and take part in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff," Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said in a Texas Tech press release. "The support of Red Raider Nation helped set a new Texas Bowl attendance record on our last trip to Houston, so we look forward to NRG Stadium being filled with scarlet and black once again to kick off the 2018 season."

Texas Tech opens the 2017 football season hosting Eastern Washington September 2, 2017.

