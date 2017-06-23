Last Frontier Heritage Celebration to be hosted in Morton

Residents of Morton will begin celebrating their annual Last Frontier Celebration in Cochran County Park, located near Farm Road 1780.

The celebration is in part to pay homage to the frontier roots of the community and will feature family-friendly events starting on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and ending at around 1 p.m. Sunday. The event will not be continuous, but will have breaks throughout the weekend.

The more notable events will be the Cochran County Historical Commission’s Brisket Cook-off, which will begin the event on Friday. Beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday there will be a downtown parade that will have a variety of events to follow.

For a full list of events throughout the weekend refer to the PDF’d version of the event schedule.

