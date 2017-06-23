Jimmy Randolph leaving Morton football after 4 seasons - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Jimmy Randolph leaving Morton football after 4 seasons

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Source: KCBD
MORTON, TX (KCBD) -

Jimmy Randolph has resigned as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Morton to become the Defensive Coordinator at 3A Florence. 

That's located right outside Lampasas, where Randolph was, prior to coming to Morton. 

Originally from Earth, Texas, Randolph was at Morton the last 4 seasons leading the Indians pigskin program.

We wish Coach Randolph and his family the best.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly