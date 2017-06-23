Jimmy Randolph leaving Morton football after 4 seasons

Jimmy Randolph has resigned as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Morton to become the Defensive Coordinator at 3A Florence.

That's located right outside Lampasas, where Randolph was, prior to coming to Morton.

Originally from Earth, Texas, Randolph was at Morton the last 4 seasons leading the Indians pigskin program.

We wish Coach Randolph and his family the best.

