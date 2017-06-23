Borden County heads to state again

After an incredible athletic season that saw Borden County go to state competitions in Football, Boys Basketball, Track and Baseball, the Coyotes are at it again.

They are the only school in our viewing area playing in the Texas Basketball Championships Summer State Tournament in Grapevine.

Borden County started the school year winning the State Championship in football in December.

In March, the boys basketball team went to State and May, the Track team finished fourth in the 1A State Track meet. Earlier this month, Borden County also played in the State Baseball Tournament.

Because of their long season on the diamond, Borden County was unable to qualify in Summer Basketball Tournaments so they received an at-large bid.

Head Coach Bubba Edwards says the summer State Tournament is great as they saw tremendous competition, including 12 teams that made it to Regionals.

“This is the Beginning of the 2017-2018 season for these guys," Edwards said. "You start building comradery and new leaders. The quality of play is high. This helps us.”

Friday afternoon in State pool play, Borden County beat Graford 58-56. They next play Pineywoods Academy at 8 p.m. out at Colleyville Heritage.

Congrats to the guys from Gail as they continue to state their case for having a top notch athletic program.

