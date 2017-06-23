Borden County heads to state again

After an incredible athletic season that saw Borden County go to state competitions in Football, Boys Basketball, Track and Baseball, the Coyotes are at it again.
Jimmy Randolph has resigned as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Morton to become the Defensive Coordinator at 3A Florence.
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
Texas Tech will kick off the 2018 football season in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston against Ole Miss.
Tickets for the Red Raiders annual football game with Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are now on sale.
