Critterfest starts back up in Lubbock

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

All of the animals are back in Lubbock for the weekend as the Science Spectrum & Omni Theater kick-off its annual CritterFest ’17.

All of the events will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday.

This year’s attractions include bears shows, crocodile encounters and displays that include the Lubbock Police Department’s K-9 unit.

General admission for CritterFest ’17 is $12.50 for adults, and seniors older than 60 and children 3-12 are $10. For more information and specific times people are asked to visit the Science Spectrum & Omni Theater Website.

