Critterfest starts back up in Lubbock

Local fireworks stands across the South Plains are gearing up for the first day of sales for this Fourth of July Holiday season.
Flashing, battery-powered eyelashes are being promoted as a must-have make-up accessory.
Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend.
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.
