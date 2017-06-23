Estacado preparing for the 7 on 7 State Tournament

The Estacado Matadors earned their first trip to the 7 on 7 State championships in College Station next weekend. The Matadors topped Merkel 27-13 in Snyder to qualify.
After an incredible athletic season that saw Borden County go to state competitions in Football, Boys Basketball, Track and Baseball, the Coyotes are at it again.
Jimmy Randolph has resigned as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Morton to become the Defensive Coordinator at 3A Florence.
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
Texas Tech will kick off the 2018 football season in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston against Ole Miss.
