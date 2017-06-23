Estacado preparing for the 7 on 7 State Tournament

The Estacado Matadors earned their first trip to the 7 on 7 State championships in College Station next weekend. The Matadors topped Merkel 27-13 in Snyder to qualify.

7 on 7 coach Kevin McConic said this lays the groundwork for the Matadors for next season.

“We have always had great football teams and athletic teams at Estacado, but this is our first year coming over here and being part of the 7 on 7 State Tournament. That has become a really big deal, going down to College Station and these guys are going to go down there," McConic said.

Estacado is looking for some financial help to make the trip to College Station and McConic said any and all help is appreciated.

“It’s costing to get down there. To take 20 kids down there and a couple of adult chaperones. We have to get hotels, transportation and food for 2 or 3 days. If anyone would like to help, they could contact me at kmcconic@gmail.com or call me at 806-544-9462,” McConic said.

This is a great opportunity for the Matadors.

"We are going to be competing against some great athletes and kind of see where we are and measure our program. I think qualifying for this tournament gives them some confidence heading into next season," he said. "It lets them know if they work hard and put in the work, that offseason work pays off.”

