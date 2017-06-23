Fireworks season kicks off Saturday

Local fireworks stands across the South Plains are gearing up for the first day of sales for this Fourth of July Holiday season.

Stands will open their doors to the public on Saturday.

Local stands like Discount City Fireworks spent most of the day on Friday getting ready for the big day, and stand operator, Stefano Pangilinan, said the first day of sales always bring a lot of excitement.

"You do this once a year, you're on a break and once this starts ramping up again, you gotta just live it," Pangilinan said.

He has been selling fireworks locally for four years, and his favorite thing about his job is talking to his customers about the different fireworks.

He also has some advice for anyone who plans on buying fireworks this holiday season.

"Don't wait until the last minute, cause we have a lot of people shopping at the last minute and we will run out of stock," he said

The Lubbock Police Department warns it is illegal to use fireworks within the city limits. If caught, one could face a fine not to exceed $1,000.

Those who violate the rules could also be faced with a noise violation and the fireworks may also be seized.

LPD says they receive hundreds of calls each year about people using fireworks in the city, and they ask if someone is not in any danger, call the non-emergency number at (806) 777-2865.

Nine counties in our viewing area are also under a burn ban, prohibiting the use of fireworks in those cities.

Those cities are: Castro, Bailey, Lamb, Motley, Cochren, Crosby, Dickens, Yoakum, and Garza.

The owner at Discount City Fireworks would also like to remind everyone to pick up their trash after they celebrate with their fireworks.

