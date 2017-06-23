Spotlight on Ag: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is an educational agency that has been helping Texans for more than 100 years.
Just as our name implies, we extend the knowledge base of the Land Grant University system to teach the latest technologies and best practices for Agriculture, while conserving our natural resources.
County agents and Extension specialists are working every day to provide research-based information and solutions in all counties of Texas.
For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, I'm Mark Brown, County Extension Agent for Agriculture, Lubbock & Hale Counties.
