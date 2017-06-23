Roots 34 boutique posts robbery suspect on social media

A local boutique is asking for the public's help after it a person kicked in the glass door and robbed the store.

The clothier took to various forms of social media Friday in asking the public to help identify the person who was caught stealing from its store, located at 2422 13th St., through security footage.

"This criminal broke into our store last night. He was a stocky build but kept his face and features covered. His hat and hoodie seemed to have new tags on him, we are thinking we weren't his first stop of the night," store officials wrote on its Facebook page.

Store officials are asking for anyone with information to reach out to them at (806)762-3434 or visit its website at www.roots34.com. Alternatively anyone with information regarding the robbery can call Lubbock Police Department's crimeline at (806)741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.