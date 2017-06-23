Roots 34 boutique posts robbery suspect on social media

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Washington Post is providing a detailed account of the Obama administration's struggle with Russian hacking into the 2016 presidential election.
The Washington Post is providing a detailed account of the Obama administration's struggle with Russian hacking into the 2016 presidential election.
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.
A local boutique is asking for the public's help after it a person kicked in the glass door and robbed the store.
A local boutique is asking for the public's help after it a person kicked in the glass door and robbed the store.