Person calls in robbery near Chicago Avenue, runs from police

The West Carlisle Fire/EMS will be hosting a town hall meeting on Friday to discuss what they are considering a threat to its services.
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
Disneyland devotee visits theme park for 2,000 days in a row.
