Person calls in robbery near Chicago Avenue, runs from police

Lubbock police are currently searching for a man who called authorities saying he was robbed at Ratliff Park near 50th Street and Chicago Avenue.

But after being questioned by police the man ran away from authorities, which prompted them to search the area.

There is currently a heavy police presence around the areas of Chicago and Bangor Avenues and 50th Street. At the moment there is no description of the person who police are looking for.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is looking into the incident and will update the story as more information comes in.

