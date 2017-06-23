Cooler Temps, Rain in June?

The weekend will bring cooler than normal temperatures and a chance of rain throughout the time period of Saturday thru Sunday.

It appears that rain chances may be the best from the evening hours overnight into the following morning the next several nights. However, there will be a chance for afternoon showers and some isolated storms by Sunday afternoon.

The combination of a cold front, which arrived on Friday, northerly winds, clouds and continuing rain chances will allow the daytime highs to remain in the low to mid 70s. The night time lows will remain near the 60 degree mark as moisture hangs and overnight clouds hang around for the weekend.

Rainfall amounts of 1/3" to near 1" will be possible over the south plains for the next three days.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.