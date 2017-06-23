Western Little League wins District 2 City Championship

Ever since the Western All Stars made it to the Little League World Series, every 12 year old in West Texas has dreams of Williamsport.
The Estacado Matadors earned their first trip to the 7 on 7 State championships in College Station next weekend. The Matadors topped Merkel 27-13 in Snyder to qualify.
After an incredible athletic season that saw Borden County go to state competitions in Football, Boys Basketball, Track and Baseball, the Coyotes are at it again.
Jimmy Randolph has resigned as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Morton to become the Defensive Coordinator at 3A Florence.
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
