Western Little League wins District 2 City Championship

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX

Ever since the Western All Stars made it to the Little League World Series, every 12 year old in West Texas has dreams of Williamsport.

Friday night the Western All Stars beat Southwest 23-0 to win the District 2 City Championship. They advance to Sectionals in Midland July 1.

