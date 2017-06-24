Funeral arrangements set for Lubbock teen killed in Friday crash near Hobbs

A Lubbock family is asking for donations for funerals arrangements after Abigail Gutierrez, a 14-year-old from Lubbock, died in a rollover crash Friday near Hobbs.

The crash happened about 26 miles west of Hobbs, New Mexico, around noon when the vehicle Gutierrez was in somehow ran off the road and rolled. Gutierrez, who was in the right rear passenger’s seat was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. All of the other passengers were taken to Lea Regional Medical Center in Hobbs with minor injuries.

There is still no word from New Mexico state troopers as to other details of the crash.

Gutierrez was one of four children, her mother Amy Galindo, said, who was also set to attend the Lubbock High School Magnet Program.

A GoFundMe account set up to help the family. The family's goal is to reach $10,000 for Gutierrez.

A Rosary for friends and family is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 7 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Resthaven.

