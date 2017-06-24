Lubbock teen killed in Friday crash near Hobbs

Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.
The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city's insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.
Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends.
A local family is asking for donations for funerals arrangements after Abigail Gutierrez, a 14-year-old from Lubbock, died in a rollover crash Friday.
