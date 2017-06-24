Levelland crews extinguish grass fire

Crews from the Levelland Fire Department responded to an early morning grass fire Saturday.

Crews from the Smyer Volunteer Fire Department and a County Maintainer worked for about 4 hours to extingiush the fire, near the interesection of County Road and Hawaii Street.

Crews were finally able to go back to normal service around 5:30 a.m. and there were no injuries or serious damage reported.

