Aspen Dental provides free dental work to veterans

Nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country, including a store in Lubbock located at 5607 Slide Rd., were providing free dental work to veterans today.

This is the fourth year the dentistry has provided this service, as they have noticed fewer than 10 million veterans have coverage through the Department of Veteran's Affairs health benefits.

"Some of these cleanings that we're getting done today, you know are a little (expensive)," Toni Morales, office manager for Aspen Dental, said. "You know, for gum disease and stuff, so those are some expensive cleanings."

Services provided included routine clean-ups, fillings, extractions and denture repair.

