Greater West Texas Baseball Coaches Association hosts All-Star games

Today you could find most area high school coaches in one place -- watching their senior star players, become teammates with season long rivals.

“You know, they get to come out one more time and get to play baseball,” Stephen Overstreet, Tahoka's head baseball coach, said. “Super excited for them, they seem to be having a lot of fun. They didn’t get to spend a whole lot of time together, but they have bonded a bit. You know, it’s kind of interesting on how they all came together because they are all all-stars, so it’s fun.

Fun, but competitive.

“Gitters in the first couple of innings, but now it’s kind of like a pickup game,” Duran said.

The game had a more casual feel, almost like a pick up all-star game, with former high school rivals.

“The ability to come out and play, with someone they competed against is kind of fun,” Overstreet said. “I mean, with these guys back here having a good time right now. You can tell, that it is a fun day.”

For more than 100 area high school graduated seniors, today was the last time that they will get to put on the jersey of the community that gave them so much.

“They do, they get to represent the community that supported them for 4-years,” Tahoka head baseball coach – Stephen Overstreet said. “You know, come out here and play the game that they a lot of them love. To where those uniforms for those communities and show them everything to love about those communities.”

