New display up at Hemphill-Wells Building

A local boutique is asking for the public's help after it a person kicked in the glass door and robbed the store.
Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends.
The revitalized Lubbock downtown is seeing a nostalgic resurgence of life, this recently included signage that is bringing the Hub City to its roots.
CIA Director Mike Pompeo says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise, fueled partly by the "worship" of leakers like Edward Snowden.
Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.
