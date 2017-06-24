New display up at Hemphill-Wells Building

The revitalized Lubbock downtown is seeing a nostalgic resurgence of life, this recently included signage that is bringing the Hub City to its roots.

As a tribute to the history of downtown both the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group and Tornado Gallery collaborated to build a display at the Hemphill-Wells building, located at 1212 Ave. J, that features neon signs, canvases of old downtown buildings and classic cars.

"There is a lot happening with our downtown right now, this display gave our younger generations a sense of what downtown Lubbock once was, while seeing its resurgence first-hand," Bart Reagor said in a news release. "There will be many more memories made in downtown Lubbock for generations to come, we are happy to be a part of it."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.