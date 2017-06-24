Storm chances possible Sunday

Computer models have handled the overall weather pattern poorly today. Lubbock reached 82 degrees this afternoon which was about 10 degrees above our expected high temperature today.

Models continue showing scattered showers and storms tracking across the region after midnight tonight. The latest models show heavy rainfall across portions of the viewing area around daybreak Sunday.

This is being shown because a strong disturbance will move into the area from New Mexico later tonight. Even so, the models have gone back and forth on rainfall coverage and intensity going from widespread rainfall to isolated coverage.

On Sunday, confidence levels remain low in the overall coverage of rainfall, but it's certainly possible we could see pockets of heavy rain and lightning overnight. Lows in the 50's and 60's.

Depending on morning activity, we can expect another questionable day with regard to temperatures and rainfall. I have settled on highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's, but it could be lower if we have morning rainfall.

There is a wide range of temperature possibilities ranging from 75 degrees to 86 degrees in Lubbock among given model data. Rain chances 50-50 at the moment. If it rains, it may produce generous amounts of rainfall at any given location. Still hit and miss in nature.

But Sunday night models once again bring overnight storms from New Mexico across the area. Heavy rainfall and flooding risk IF they develop. Cool again with lows in the lower 60's. Upper 50's possible northwest.

