Storm chances possible Sunday

Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.
CIA Director Mike Pompeo says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise, fueled partly by the "worship" of leakers like Edward Snowden.
Check your toddler's Yummy Spoonfuls chicken bites to ensure they are not on the recall list.
Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends.
The Supreme Court is entering its final week of work before a summer hiatus.
