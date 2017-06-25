Risk for a few severe storms west of Lubbock Sunday afternoon and Sunday night

Severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of the KCBD viewing area Sunday and Sunday night.

A strong disturbance will cross New Mexico this afternoon triggering strong to severe thunderstorms near Roswell, Fort Sumner, Santa Rosa and Tucumcari NM.

Storms will be capable of producing large hail and strong wind gusts if they develop across the region later today.

Lubbock and Plainview are on the eastern edge of a "marginal" severe weather risk.

Severe weather is not as likely for the Lubbock and Plainview area, but not zero percent.

As you head westward, the risk for severe storms will be higher.

For the local viewing area, residents near Muleshoe, Morton, Friona, Plains and Denver City will have the highest risk of seeing severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

Pay close attention to weather conditions Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

All locations could see a few thunderstorms Sunday, but severe weather is most likely west of Lubbock and Plainview.

