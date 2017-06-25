Woman seriously injured in moped crash in 3200 block of 32nd Street

A 21-year-old woman is at Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries after an early morning moped crash in the 3200 block of 32nd Street.

Police say it happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the woman and another person left a home in that area on a moped. The woman was driving, lost control of the moped and crashed. She was then brought to Covenant by a friend.

This investigation is still ongoing.

