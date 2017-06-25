I Beat Pete: Baseball Throws vs. Tahoka All-Stars

This week I headed out to Tahoka for a baseball challenge with Bulldog Baseball Coach Steven Overstreet, who just became the Bulldogs Football Coach.

He also coached in the Greater West Texas Baseball Coaches Association All Star Game Saturday.

Two of his players, Grant Tekell and John Quinonez just played in the Greater West Texas Baseball Coaches Association All Star Games on Saturday.

Tekell was also honored to play in the big All Star game in Round Rock where he picked up a base hit.

For our challenge, baseball helmets, gloves and bases were placed out. We had to hit them for 1 point or could score 2 if you threw the ball in the helmet, knocked the glove off the tee or knocked down the base.

Could we knock off these All-Stars?

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

