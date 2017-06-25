KCBD Sports Xtra: Breaking down all the high school coaching changes

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all of the high school coaching changes that has happened over the past week. Plus, the Texas Tech rodeo team won the Team Roping National Championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff talks all things local sports. Like eight Texas Tech athletes competing in the USA Track and Field Championships, and they give a preview of the 7 on 7 State Tournament. Plus, they give a inside look at the Greater West Texas Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games.
This week I headed out to Tahoka for a baseball challenge with Bulldog Baseball Coach Steven Overstreet
Today you could find most area high school coaches in one place -- watching their senior star players, become teammates with season long rivals.
The man is a big fan of Michael Jordan, so he decided on the tattoo after constantly hearing James being compared to Jordan.
