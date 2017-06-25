KCBD Sports Xtra: Breaking down all the high school coaching cha - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Breaking down all the high school coaching changes

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all of the high school coaching changes that has happened over the past week. Plus, the Texas Tech rodeo team won the Team Roping National Championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming.

