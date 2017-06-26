Power outages reported from overnight storms - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Power outages reported from overnight storms

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
(Source: LP&L outage map) (Source: LP&L outage map)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Several power outages are being reported following overnight storms across the South Plains.

As of 6:19 am on Monday, Lubbock Power & Light's outage map shows 53 customers affected by outages. The icons shown on the map indicate crews are working on at least 5 areas across Lubbock, several areas have been assigned to crews, and a few new reports of outages are popping up. 

According to Xcel Energy's electric outage map as of 6:20 am, 50 or less customers are experiencing outages in Wolfforth. Multiple outages are being reported in Littlefield, Amherst, and Muleshoe. 

KCBD viewers also tell us there is flooding around several areas of Lubbock. 

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

