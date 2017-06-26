11 dogs die in Lamb Co. house fire

The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
A Lubbock family is asking for donations for funerals arrangements after Abigail Gutierrez, a 14-year-old from Lubbock, died in a rollover crash Friday.
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.
