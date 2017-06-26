11 dogs die in Lamb Co. house fire

Crews from Littlefield, Sudan and Amherst were called to a house fire located at 2751 County Road 213 around 9 a.m. Monday, according to the Lamb County Leader News.

The house fire was near the former ACG Plant, near FM 54, just northeast of Littlefield.

There were injuries reported in the fire, but the homeowner believes 11 out of 12 dogs in the home died in the fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

