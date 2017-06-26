Griffith to host District 3 Town Hall Meeting

Provided by City of Lubbock

Lubbock City Councilman Jeff Griffith will host a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, June 28.

The meeting will take place at the Cafeteria of Maedgen Elementary School, 4401 Nashville Avenue, and is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Discussion of different topics will take place: the Lubbock economy, employment, core services, including, but not limited to, utilities, water, wastewater, development and redevelopment, public safety, crime, streets and transportation, community services, facilities, infrastructure, parks and recreation, and other modes of delivery of governmental services; budgetary matters, and the operations, communications, programs, and personnel of the City of Lubbock.

Councilman Griffith encourages community members with questions or concerns to attend.