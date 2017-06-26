Perry confident Sanctuary Cities ban will be found constitutional

Provided by Sen. Charles Perry

AUSTIN, TX – Sen. Charles Perry, author of Senate Bill 4, which bans sanctuary cities in Texas, released the following statement regarding today's federal court hearing over the bill's constitutionality:

"Texans spoke loud and clear during the elections that banning sanctuary cities is a priority. The public understands that law enforcement officials should not help those found guilty of serious crimes, such as sexual assault and burglary, evade federal immigration detainers. This is why the majority of Texans support the bill I authored and passed banning sanctuary cities, despite misinformation and fear mongering surrounding the bill.

The participation by President Trump's Department of Justice in today’s court hearing shows that Senate Bill 4 is not about taking on the federal immigration role, but only to partner with them to keep those who commit dangerous crimes off the streets. I am confident the court system will rule Texas' ban on sanctuary cities constitutional. I know that the Office of the Texas Attorney General will strongly defend this bill in court today and win."