TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency responders called to crash at 82nd & I-27

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KCBD Tower Cam)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 82nd Street at I-27 near Stripes on the southbound access road, and under the overpass, due to a crash.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. and involves a car and an SUV. The westbound lanes of 82nd Street are closed.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

