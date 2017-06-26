TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency responders called to crash at 82nd & I-27

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of 82nd Street at I-27 near Stripes on the southbound access road, and under the overpass, due to a crash.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. and involves a car and an SUV. The westbound lanes of 82nd Street are closed.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.