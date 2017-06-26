Lubbock police searching for suspects in Sunday morning vehicle vandalism

Lubbock police are investigating multiple incidents of vehicle vandalism from Sunday morning.

The first report came in at 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers identified multiple victims who apparently had their windows shot out by a BB gun.

The vehicles were located at 2100 Cornell Street, 2500 1st Street, 3100 Itasca Street, and 5300 I-27.

At 9 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of 54th Street, also in reference to multiple vehicles with damaged windows. When officers arrived, they discovered 10 vehicles were damaged in the area.

It appears the windows were shot out by a BB gun sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Police are searching for suspects in both of these incidents. It's unknown at this time if they are related.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.