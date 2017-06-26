Abel Rodriguez is new head football coach at Trinity Christian

For the fourth time in four seasons, the Trinity Christian Lions will have a new head football coach.

The players will be familiar with this one as Abel Rodriguez moves up from being the Defensive Coordinator to take over the pigskin program, after Chris Lackey decided to head back to Victoria.

"It all came down to keeping the kids in a consistent program. They had one year under their belt in our system. Chris Lackey was a Marine Corps veteran. We actually met in the Marines when I served. We are going to be hard-nosed. The practices are gonna get shorter, but have more substance to them. Football is building at Trinity. That's where we are at and we are headed in the right direction."

Over the weekend, Trinity Christian won a Small School title at the TAPPS 7 on 7 State Tournament and the season is right around the corner.

"I told the kids right after the 7 on 7, we got about 6 weeks and then we are after it. We have Claude in our first game and then 3 more and we start District. We need to continue to build this football program."

You can see my Facebook Live interview with Coach Rodriguez here: https://www.facebook.com/petechristykcbd/videos/1085171941613430/

