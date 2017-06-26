Breanna Guerrero takes over as Head Coach of Ralls Softball

When Bobby Feaster decided to retire after 19 seasons as Ralls Head Softball Coach, one of the most well respected and coveted jobs in the state was vacant.

That's no longer the case as Breanna Guerrero has been hired as the New Head Softball Coach at Ralls. She was the Head Coach at Tahoka last season. Seeing the outstanding community involvement and support in Ralls, she's pumped up for this incredible opportunity.

"I'm actually very excited that the opportunity for the Ralls job came to me and it's kinda one of those that when it falls in your lap, you don't say no to it. They decided that I was the best fit and I couldn't be happier."

Guerrero knows she has huge shoes to fill with Coach feaster and is determined to keep the softball success out there going.

"Coach Feaster has been there a long time and he's done a great job with the girls and the program definitely has a name known in West Texas for softball. It going to be hard filling those shoes but they're getting someone that is going to work the girls hard and have high expectations and definitely demand greatness. I'll throw a little fun in there as well."

