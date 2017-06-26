Breanna Guerrero takes over as Head Coach of Ralls Softball

When Bobby Feaster decided to retire after 19 seasons as Ralls Head Softball Coach, one of the most well respected and coveted jobs in the state was vacant.
When Bobby Feaster decided to retire after 19 seasons as Ralls Head Softball Coach, one of the most well respected and coveted jobs in the state was vacant.
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.
For the fourth time in four seasons, the Trinity Christian Lions will have a new head football coach.
For the fourth time in four seasons, the Trinity Christian Lions will have a new head football coach.
The New England Patriot experienced the sport of sumo during his visit to Tokyo, one of the stops on the "2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour." He didn't have much luck.
The New England Patriot experienced the sport of sumo during his visit to Tokyo, one of the stops on the "2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour." He didn't have much luck.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all of the high school coaching changes that has happened over the past week. Plus, the Texas Tech rodeo team won the Team Roping National Championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all of the high school coaching changes that has happened over the past week. Plus, the Texas Tech rodeo team won the Team Roping National Championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming.