Lone Star Amphitheater still dealing with noise complaints

Over the last two years, The Lone Star Amphitheater has been dealing with sound issues with their neighbors, but after recent complaints, the owner says they are doing everything they can to make it better on their neighbors.

In January, Lubbock City Councilwoman, Shelia Patterson-Harris proposed a noise ordinance that any noise exceeding 70 decibels between 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday would be a violation.

That ordinance was tabled by the City Council.

But, over the weekend, at a show for the band "In This Moment", Lubbock Police says they received three noise complaints from nearby residents.

LPD says one call came from the councilwoman's sister and an officer checked the noise level and it came in under the 85 decibels, so there was no violation.

LPD also says that Councilwoman Harris met with the Sgt. who was checking the decibels at one of the locations, 2400 Globe, and spoke with him about the decibel readings.

LPD and the Amphitheater worked out a deal where there would be an officer in the nearby neighborhoods who would be checking the decibel levels in five different locations, every hour for the four hours.

LPD says each reading was under the 85 decibel A-weight measurement reading.

But those in the area still appear to be unhappy.

"The problem is that the complaints are coming from one particular area and it's directly in line with our sound and speakers," said Scott Stephens, owner.

Stephens says they have even made changes to when concerts end, to make sure the concert ends before midnight because State law says 85 decibels until midnight.

To completely correct the situation, Stephens said they have looked into noise canceling speakers, or building a wall tall enough to block the sound, but that it would cost thousands of dollars for those things.

For now, Stephens says they are looking into other ways to help the sound issue and will continue to try and help the situation.

"We will continue to work with the neighborhood and try to make it as good as possible for them, so that we can be good neighbors," said Stephens.

Stephens says the venue is only open for a total of eight shows this year.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.