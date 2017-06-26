LFR puts out fire at Village West Apartments - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a fire at the Village West Apartments, 50th & Bangor, on Monday night.

Smoke could be seen coming from one of the buildings.

The fire was put out and the scene is now clear.

