Rainfall totals for Lubbock, surrounding area after Sunday night storms

The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
