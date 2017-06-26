Rainfall totals for Lubbock, surrounding area after Sunday night storms

It will be a much calmer night on the South Plains, with only some isolated showers/storms in the southeast early in the evening.

Some showers may edge into the northwest region later Monday night, but they are not expected to be strong or last very long.

Tuesday will begin a warm-up with highs around the 90-degree mark for most of the South Plains (average of 85-90). Still humid with afternoon clouds and a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday likely to be our hottest days with highs around 100 degrees and rain not expected as high pressure returns to the region.

RAINFALL TOTALS

Rainfall at the Lubbock airport last night totaled 0.85", bringing June's total (to date) to 1.64". The average month-to-date is 2.61". The total for the year-to-date is 7.13". The average is 8.82". Last year at this time the total was 6.27". Rainfall totals for the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM via the Texas Tech Mesonet:

2.99 Dimmitt 2NE

2.14 Friona 2NE

2.08 Reese Center

2.02 Morton 1ENE

1.98 Vigo Park

1.96 Wolfforth 6SSW

1.95 Muleshoe 2SSW

1.63 Plainview 1S

1.62 Amherst 1NE

1.48 Andrews 2E

1.45 Hobbs NM 5NW

1.45 Welch

1.42 Aiken 3WSW

1.40 White River Lake 6NW

1.40 New Home

1.37 Hart 3N

1.34 Seagraves 1SW

1.34 Floydada 2NNE

1.34 Sundown 8WSW

1.33 Silverton 7ESE

1.32 Anton 6SSW

1.28 Tulia 2ENE

1.26 Lubbock 3WNW TTU

1.26 Abernathy 5ENE

1.26 Levelland 4S

1.21 Brownfield 2S

1.16 Ralls 1SE

1.10 Slaton 2NE

1.10 Caprock Canyons State Park

1.05 Plains 3N

1.04 Tahoka 3NNE

1.03 Gail 2ESE

1.03 Lamesa 2SE

0.97 Denver City 7WNW

0.93 Seminole 2NNE

0.92 O'Donnell 1N

0.91 Post 1NE

0.82 Olton 6S

0.70 Graham 5SSW

0.66 Lake Alan Henry 1NW

0.63 Dora NM 2SW

0.48 Fluvanna 3WNW

0.44 Turkey 2WSW

0.34 Roaring Springs 3N

0.30 Spur 1W

0.29 Snyder 3SSW

0.21 Tatum NM 2SW

0.12 Snyder 3E

0.02 Guthrie 10WSW

0.02 Knox City 3NW

The characters following the communities in the above list refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community's center. "Plains 3N" refers to the automated weather station located approximately three miles north of Plains. Rainfall in Plains may have been less or more than what was recorded at the Plains Mesonet station.

Another report, this one from a viewer, at Broadway and Ave V: 1.25". Please share your rainfall totals with everyone on my FB page (Steve Divine KCBD).

STORM REPORTS

The National Weather Service office in Lubbock relays seven storm reports related to last night's thunderstorms in the KCBD viewing area:

M72 MPH 1120 PM TSTM WND GST 2 SSW MULESHOE

M82 MPH 1125 PM TSTM WND GST 2 SSW MULESHOE

M60 MPH 0125 AM TSTM WND GST 6 NNE LUBBOCK

M66 MPH 0140 AM TSTM WND GST 2 S BROWNFIELD

M59 MPH 0250 AM TSTM WND GST 5 SSW GRAHAM

M61 MPH 0235 AM TSTM WND GST 1 N O'DONNELL

FLOODING 212 AM LUBBOCK 4TH AND FRANKFORD

M = MEASURED

