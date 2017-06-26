Tadlock announces changes to coaching staff

Tim Tadlock announced changes to the Texas Tech baseball coaching staff on Monday.

Pitching Coach Ray Hayward will remain on staff as a special assistant. Matt Gardner, who's been a volunteer assistant coach since 2013, has been promoted to be the Red Raiders pitching coach.

"Ray and Matt have been a great team working with our pitchers and will continue to do so with our program," Tadlock said in a Texas Tech press release. "Over the last three years, Matt has had numerous opportunities to be a pitching coach at other programs and has shown great loyalty & desire to stay in Lubbock. Our reshuffling is a direct result of wanting to keep our staff together and moving forward to make our program the best it can be."

Gardner was a pitching coach for Lubbock Christian University in 2012-13.

The Texas Tech pitching staff was 2nd in the Big 12 this season with a 3.73 ERA.

