Lubbock victims suspect connection in motorcycle road rage incidents

Damage to the other car fro the second road rage incident Friday night (source: KCBD video)

Damage to one car from the first road rage incident Friday night (source: KCBD video)

Two Lubbock residents are sharing their frustration after both were involved in separate road rage incidents that turned violent.

After sharing their stories, they believe both incidents involved the same motorcyclists.

Both cases happened Friday night only about two hours apart from one another.

Residents' cars were vandalized in both events.

The first resident says she found herself caught in the middle of two potentially violent men on racing-style motorcycles.

Her child was buckled in a car seat in the back at the time.

She says it started near 50th Street and Milwaukee Avenue, involving a rider with knee pads on a green bike, and a rider with a Mohawk helmet with a GoPro attached to it, riding a black bike.

Neither bike had lights nor a license plate.

"They kept turning around and looking at us. And when the light turned green, they both got into the middle of the lanes. They were riding the center stripes. And then anytime anyone tried to pass them they would swerve into the lane someone was trying to pass them by," she said. "I went around them to the right, and as soon as I went around them, I heard them like revving their engines. And then I saw them in my rear view mirrors just drive right up next to my car. And then that's when they started hitting my car and kicking my car. And then they tried opening my doors."

She shared her experience on Facebook, and it turns out she wasn't the only victim Friday night.

Earlier in the evening, the same thing happened around 82nd and Indiana.

"We got home, we talked to police, talked to our families. The next thing I know I have my father sending me a Facebook post, and I said that's the exact same thing with the exact same people. How is that a coincidence?" the other victim said.

You can see the damage left behind on the cars, as the motorcyclists involved punched in a side mirror on each car.

Lubbock Police say there is no indication this incident is gang related at this time, but in both cases, the residents say it wasn't just vandalism, they both say they were verbally threatened.

"If it happened more than once, in one day, to two separate people, that's not just vandalism. That is gang violence. They are doing this on purpose," one victim said.

"Yes, they are endangering our lives too. What if we had gotten into a major accident?" the other victim said.

Both say while they are happy to be safe, they hope police can track down the bikers.

"They don't need to be on the roads. At all. Because it's dangerous for everybody involved."

Lubbock Police also provided some tips in case you find yourself in an event like this.

They say the best thing to do is call 911, remember as many details about the suspects as possible including the direction they were last seen heading and to put as much space between you and that person as possible.

Lubbock Police are still investigating these cases.

If you have any information to share about these incidents, you are asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.