Independence Day events in West Texas

If you have events you would like to add, please email them to kcbdnews@kcbd.com.

July 1:

La Raza On The Plaza

Featuring: AJ Castillo, Eddie Gonzalez, David Lee Garza Y Los Musicales, Gary Hobbs, Sekreto, DJ Sancho, Bobby G & The Galaxy Band,

Tickets $15 In Advance

Gates Open At 1 p.m.

Kids 12 And Under Free

**We Encourage The Community To Bring Lawn Chairs, Blankets, And Any Other Items That Will Keep Festival Goers Comfortable Throughout The Day. No Pets, Outside Food Or Drink & Backpacks & Coolers, Please.**

Tickets Available At Pronto Mart, Montelongo's, Seminole Beer Barn (Seminole), Stop & Go (Lamesa), Or Online At RAZAONTHEPLAZA2017.EVENTBRITE.COM

July 2:

LUBBOCKAPARTMENTS.COM'S FIRST "4TH ON BROADWAY TEXAS COUNTRY FREEDOM FEST"

Celebrate America By Kicking Up Your Boots In The Hub City With TWO Days Of Texas Country Music

Featuring William Clark Green

Gates @ 7 PM/Show @ 7:30 PM

Ticket information and details here.

July 3:

LUBBOCKAPARTMENTS.COM'S FIRST "4TH ON BROADWAY TEXAS COUNTRY FREEDOM FEST"

Celebrate America By Kicking Up Your Boots In The Hub City With TWO Days Of Texas Country Music

Featuring Randy Rogers Band

Gates @ 7 PM/Show @ 7:30 PM

Ticket information and details here.

Buffalo Fireworks Spectacular at Buffalo Springs Lake

Are you ready for another great holiday at the lake? This year Buffalo will be hosting the biggest Independence Celebration Party around! on July 3rd, we will offer day passes into the lake area for $15 per adult as well as tailgating on top for $25 per car. That's right, only $25 for everyone in the car or $50 for everyone in your RV to tailgate all day on July 3rd.

There will be vendors with food and great items for sale as well. Tailgate with your family on the upper end which is the best area to see the AWESOME fireworks show. The show will begin just after dark.

You will be allowed to bring a canopy, chairs, food, and even BYOB (No glass bottles) for tailgating! You won't want to miss this fun time with family and friends! The display will be just above the Boy Scout Campground, Northeast of the main bridge.

July 4:

48th Annual Firecracker Run in Coleman Park in Brownfield.

ENTRY FEE: $5.00 WTRC members & all 10-15-year-olds for 3 Mile ONLY | $15.00 non-members | $5.00 for 1 Milers

7:40: 1Mile Elem Run

8 am: 3 Mile | 10 Mile

Bib pickup on Race Day – 6:45 to 7:30 am

No walkers in the 10 Mile! Please register for the 3Mi.

Must be at least 4 & in Elementary to run the 1 Mile

Must be 10 or older to run the 3 Mile

Must be 16 or older to run the 10 Mile

July 4th Events At Mackenzie Park: Celebrating Lubbock..."The Friendliest City In America"

All events listed below except those with an * are totally FREE to the public!