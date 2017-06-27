Departments fight trash fire that spread to field in Shallowater

First responders have contained a fire in Shallowater, in the 3300 block of North CR 1640, where heavy black smoke could be seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials tell us the homeowners were burning trash when the blaze got out of hand and spread to a field.

Shallowater, New Deal and West Carlisle fire departments were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. Fortunately, no structures were affected and no injuries have been reported from this fire.

