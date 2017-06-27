WATCH LIVE: Fire departments fighting structure fire in Shallowater

First responders are on the scene of a structure fire in Shallowater, 3300 block of North CR 1640, where heavy black smoke can be seen.

No official word about what was on fire or what caused it as of 4:45 p.m. Firefighters are still fighting the fire as of Tuesday evening. Shallowater, New Deal and West Carlisle fire departments are on scene.

