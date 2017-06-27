Snake bite victim released from UMC

Photo of snake that bit Milton Richards (Courtesy of Jake Childers, son of Milton and Debbie Richards )

A man bitten by a poisonous rattlesnake at his home last Sunday has now been released from UMC.

53-year-old Milton Richards from Klondike was in his yard when he was bitten by the snake.

His family believes the snake is a Mojave Rattlesnake, which has especially powerful venom.

Richards was brought to UMC after arriving at a Lamesa hospital, suffering from seizures caused by the venom.

It took over 40 vials of anti-venom to treat him.

