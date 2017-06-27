Capital Pizza donating portion of Tuesday sales to moped crash v - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Capital Pizza donating portion of Tuesday sales to moped crash victim

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A 21-year-old woman remains hospitalized after a moped crash in Central Lubbock.

Police say Kalyn Mclean lost control of her moped and crashed early Sunday morning in the 3200 block of 32nd street.

Capital Pizza at 26th and Boston is hosting a fundraiser to help Kalyn's family pay for medical bills.

A portion of all orders will go to the family.

GOFUNDME: Kalyn Mclean's Hospital Help

