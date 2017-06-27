Brownfield Navy Service member killed in California motorcycle crash

Culinary Specialist First Class Richard Allen Williford, 43, a native of Brownfield, Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash in San Diego, CA on Tuesday, June 12.

He served his country for 13 years in the US Navy, time that included deployment to the Gulf of Aden aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Somerset.

The Somerset was named in honor of the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 during the September 11 attacks of 2001 whose actions prevented the plane, hijacked by terrorists, from reaching their intended target forcing the airplane to crash in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Richard was an active member of the Green Knights Motorcycle Club in San Diego where he was known as "Monkey."

The Patriot Guard Riders were at the airport for CS1 Williford's arrival in Lubbock on Tuesday, June 27 and are accompanying him and family to his hometown of Brownfield. They will also be present to honor him at his funeral service, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 29 at the Brownfield Funeral Home Chapel.

